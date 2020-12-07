Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after buying an additional 2,189,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,190,000 after purchasing an additional 99,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,603,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,508,000 after purchasing an additional 290,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,344,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,651,000 after purchasing an additional 457,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.87 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average of $88.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

