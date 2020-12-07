Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

OTIS opened at $65.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

