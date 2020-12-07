Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,758 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 191,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 54,227 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 678,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 91,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 25.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.45. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.