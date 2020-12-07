Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,124,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,386,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after buying an additional 507,023 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,087.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after buying an additional 417,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,387,000 after buying an additional 390,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MCHP. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $144.24 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $144.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.90 and a 200 day moving average of $107.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.