Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YY. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in JOYY by 20.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in JOYY by 3.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in JOYY by 4.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in JOYY by 3.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in JOYY by 4.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YY opened at $85.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.45. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $108.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

