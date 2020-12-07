Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $796,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $271.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,782.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,910 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

