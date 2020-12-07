Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,095 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729,828 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $79,916,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102,658 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,310 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,792,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,888 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE opened at $12.34 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

