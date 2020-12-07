Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 363 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter worth $119,580,000. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter worth $86,389,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 245.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,580,000 after acquiring an additional 665,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,182,000 after acquiring an additional 606,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,809,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,592,000 after acquiring an additional 588,231 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.92.

TIF stock opened at $131.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.35. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $103.89 and a 52 week high of $134.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, SVP Andrea Davey sold 5,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $765,342.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $688,616.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,719,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,136 shares of company stock worth $37,260,854 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

