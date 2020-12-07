Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 358 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.89.

OC stock opened at $74.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.04. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.