Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Makes New $331,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $45.31 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $45.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24.

