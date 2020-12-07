Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,095,000 after buying an additional 382,465 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lennar by 2,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after buying an additional 1,728,053 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Lennar by 103,874.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,677,000 after buying an additional 1,194,552 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Lennar by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 528,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,929,000 after buying an additional 47,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Lennar by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 388,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zelman & Associates cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.72.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $73.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $86.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. Lennar’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 3,707 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $296,597.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,234,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,118. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

