Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,514,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $868,901,000 after purchasing an additional 427,798 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 10.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,687,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,048,000 after purchasing an additional 155,565 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in Autohome by 6.7% during the third quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,480,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,759,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Autohome by 30.4% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,423,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,500,000 after purchasing an additional 331,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Autohome by 23.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,124,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $96.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.45. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $107.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $6.44. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.77 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATHM shares. ValuEngine cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HSBC began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.54.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

