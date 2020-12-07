Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $403,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 119.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,683,000 after purchasing an additional 117,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 207,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL opened at $72.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 143.63% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 126,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $8,474,827.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 522,299 shares in the company, valued at $35,129,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $188,848.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,853.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,142,333 shares of company stock valued at $77,331,803. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.