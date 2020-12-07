Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $383,000 Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 559.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in VeriSign by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 875.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSN stock opened at $203.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,673,497. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $1,000,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,674,011.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,444 shares of company stock valued at $9,950,052 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.00.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

