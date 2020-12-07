Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $362,000 Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Okta by 24.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Okta by 11.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 35.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.31, for a total value of $415,046.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,692.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.47, for a total transaction of $10,223,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,685,586.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,479 shares of company stock worth $79,180,467 over the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $240.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.80. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $258.75.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.20.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

