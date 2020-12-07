Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,343,000 after acquiring an additional 106,910 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,375,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,359,000 after buying an additional 192,688 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,647,000 after buying an additional 90,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,012,000 after purchasing an additional 49,777 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,064,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,698 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. FirstService has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $131.67 on Monday. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $145.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.72 and its 200-day moving average is $118.62.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.55 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.14%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

