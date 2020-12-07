Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Constellation Brands by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $213.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $213.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Several research firms have commented on STZ. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.74.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

