Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,688 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aegon during the second quarter worth about $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Aegon by 35.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Aegon during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Aegon by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 81,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Aegon by 311.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 40,207 shares during the period. 5.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Aegon to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $3.83 on Monday. Aegon has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

