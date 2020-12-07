Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 359 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,084,000 after buying an additional 5,038,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,031,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,902,000 after buying an additional 631,062 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,631,000 after buying an additional 635,108 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,307,000 after buying an additional 4,723,283 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,788,000 after buying an additional 4,750,131 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR stock opened at $49.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.90. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VTR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.