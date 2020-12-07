Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,994 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,622 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,392,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,736,000 after buying an additional 342,071 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 764,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 69,705 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 12.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,462,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,050,000 after buying an additional 1,042,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,543,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,552,000 after buying an additional 2,124,382 shares in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NYSE BBD opened at $5.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

