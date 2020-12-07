Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 259 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Align Technology by 93.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 108.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $521.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $445.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $524.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGN. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.34, for a total transaction of $1,635,454.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,162 shares in the company, valued at $541,887.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

