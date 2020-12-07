Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,329,000 after purchasing an additional 305,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,915.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,602,000 after purchasing an additional 244,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $188.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $188.58.

