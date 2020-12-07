Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,738,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,170,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,644 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 125.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,519 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,889,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,250,000 after acquiring an additional 482,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,234,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,887,000 after acquiring an additional 334,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.39.

Shares of SPG opened at $93.91 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.