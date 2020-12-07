Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 35,149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 958,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 956,064 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $5.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 3.11.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

