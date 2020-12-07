Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Pool by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,979,000 after buying an additional 52,748 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,218,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Pool by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,899,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $324.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.86. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $391.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.96.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total value of $7,629,712.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at $22,806,372.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,007,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,049 shares of company stock worth $21,314,267 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

