Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 156.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,186,000 after buying an additional 756,410 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 574.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 752,682 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 156.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,546,000 after purchasing an additional 539,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,346,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,306,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,770,000 after purchasing an additional 439,227 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK opened at $195.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.24 and its 200 day moving average is $181.72. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $206.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $5,227,358.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,946,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,866 shares of company stock worth $12,312,980 in the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

