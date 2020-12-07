Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 96 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,585,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,484.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $170.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.49 and its 200-day moving average is $163.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $177.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

