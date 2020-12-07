Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,253 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 794,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 465,257 shares during the period. Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,156,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,856,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,580,000 after purchasing an additional 688,426 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 918.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,873 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 121,628 shares during the period. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.81. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $16.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

