Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 580 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $231.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.40. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,942.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,274 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.