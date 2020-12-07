Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 451 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VMware by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,643 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $772,387,000 after purchasing an additional 28,593 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in VMware by 4,464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,131 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in VMware by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in VMware by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $346,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,981 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in VMware by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,744,000 after purchasing an additional 552,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cross Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.92.

VMW opened at $140.23 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $163.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.18.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $475,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,066 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $295,148.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,179 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,036. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

