Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 341 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,114,000 after acquiring an additional 959,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cerner by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,691,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,099,000 after acquiring an additional 188,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cerner by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after acquiring an additional 682,655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,122,000 after acquiring an additional 183,130 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Cerner by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 1,737,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,589,000 after acquiring an additional 92,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

CERN opened at $74.29 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $83,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

