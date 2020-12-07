Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 257 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $123.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.65. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $127.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,627. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

