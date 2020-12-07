Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,014 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,418 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at $45,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at $59,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 361.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $47.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $52.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $486,779.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $269,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,838 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

