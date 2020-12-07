Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $320.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.38.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $279.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

