Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $320.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.38.
NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $279.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $304.65.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
