Wells Fargo & Company Boosts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $158.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $111.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XPO. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.91.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $119.91 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 146.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.