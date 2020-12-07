Wedbush Boosts GameStop (NYSE:GME) Price Target to $16.00

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GME. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on GameStop from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised GameStop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised GameStop from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Get GameStop alerts:

GME stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.03. GameStop has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,609,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after buying an additional 243,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 913.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 89.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 470,300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,900,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 352.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 594,935 shares in the last quarter.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.