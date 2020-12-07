Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

WDR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

WDR opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. Waddell & Reed Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

