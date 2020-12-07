Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WNC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wabash National currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Wabash National alerts:

NYSE:WNC opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $980.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $18.70.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.84 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wabash National will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 91.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 92.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.