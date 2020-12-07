Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,998 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 281.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,637 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 13,861.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,750,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after buying an additional 1,738,408 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,037,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,357,000 after buying an additional 1,253,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,337,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $132,905,000 after buying an additional 974,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,633,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $105,743,000 after buying an additional 927,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $17.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5325 per share. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

