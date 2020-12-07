Vivos Therapeutics Plans $20 Million IPO for December 11th (VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) is planning to raise $20 million in an initial public offering on Friday, December 11th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 3,300,000 shares at a price of $5.00-$7.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Vivos Therapeutics generated $14.7 million in revenue and had a net loss of $8.4 million.

Roth Capital Partners served as the underwriter for the IPO and Craig-Hallum Capital Group and National Securities Corporation were co-managers.

Vivos Therapeutics provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a revenue stage medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of a highly differentiated technology offering a clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical, and low-cost solution for patients with sleep-disordered breathing (SDB), including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). We offer novel and proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA as well as certain craniofacial and anatomical anomalies known to be associated with OSA. We believe our products and technology represent a significant improvement in the treatment of mild-to-moderate OSA versus other treatments such as CPAP. “.

Vivos Therapeutics was founded in 2016 and has 92 employees. The company is located at 9137 Ridgeline Boulevard, Suite 135, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129, US and can be reached via phone at (866) 908-4867 or on the web at http://www.vivoslife.com.

