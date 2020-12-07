Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VNOM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

