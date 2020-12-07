Viad (NYSE:VVI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Viad generates its revenue and shareholder value through two main business units: GES, a global full-service live events company serving the world’s leading brands and event organizers and Pursuit, a collection of iconic and cultural destination travel experiences that showcase the best of Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks. Their business strategy focuses on providing exceptional experiential services to their customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to their shareholders. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Viad from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

VVI opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $705.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. Viad has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $70.23.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.65. Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Viad will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Viad by 29.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viad by 32.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Viad by 36.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 622,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after buying an additional 166,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Viad by 18.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 39,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

