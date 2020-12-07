Vera Bradley (VRA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 9th. Analysts expect Vera Bradley to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $8.27 on Monday. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $276.29 million, a PE ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRA shares. BidaskClub raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

