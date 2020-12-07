Vera Bradley (VRA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 9th. Analysts expect Vera Bradley to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $8.27 on Monday. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $276.29 million, a PE ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRA shares. BidaskClub raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

