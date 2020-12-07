Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of VNDA opened at $13.35 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

