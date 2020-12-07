Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.63.

VNDA opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $730.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 303,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 285,711 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 203,873 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 733.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 166,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $958,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,644,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the period.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

