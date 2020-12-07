ValuEngine Lowers Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kemper has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.50.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.70. Kemper has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 108,978 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

