ValuEngine Downgrades Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of Nikola from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nikola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of NKLA opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.10. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton acquired 41,400 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,674.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

