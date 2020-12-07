ValuEngine Downgrades Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

BZH opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $465.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.32.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $686.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, Director C Christian Winkle bought 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $83,419.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,661.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,460 shares of company stock valued at $194,673 and sold 72,700 shares valued at $1,036,837. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 3.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

