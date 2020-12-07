United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Cut to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

UAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded United Airlines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded United Airlines from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded United Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.74.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $90.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $266,850.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $404,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

