Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $345.00 at Piper Sandler

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.38.

Shares of ULTA opened at $279.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after purchasing an additional 378,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,221 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

